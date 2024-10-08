Criticizing Kühnert, the queer police officer stirs up controversy

In a recent turn of events, Berlin's Queer Commissioner, Alfonso Pantisano, has stirred up some controversy. This came after he posted a picture of himself donning an Arabic headcovering and criticizing his SPD colleague, Kevin Kühnert. Pantisano took issue with Kühnert's comments in a "Spiegel" interview, where he highlighted the existence of homophobic sentiments among some Muslim communities in Berlin.

Kühnert pointed out that Muslims, along with strictly conservative gender roles and religious fundamentalism, are significant contributors to homophobia. He shared his personal experiences, mentioning that often, homophobic remarks come from Muslim groups in Berlin. However, he emphasized that the majority of Muslims are not homophobic, but those who are infringe on his freedom and have no right to do so.

In response to Kühnert's remarks, Pantisano expressed his disapproval on Facebook, stating, "Dear Kevin, really now." He questioned why Muslims are always singled out as a unique phenomenon when homophobia exists among people of various origins and backgrounds. Pantisano later spoke out against "anti-Muslim racism," emphasizing that it's impossible to distinguish a person's religion based on appearances.

To further emphasize his point, Pantisano shared a photo from 2007 of himself wearing an Arabic headcovering in an advertising campaign in the Arab world. Despite being Italian and German, Pantisano was portrayed as an Arab in these campaigns.

The "Tagesspiegel" reported criticism within the SPD over Pantisano's photo, particularly on the anniversary of the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. CDU General Secretary Ottilie Klein criticized the photo, expressing her solidarity with Kühnert. As a result of the reporting on his post, Pantisano has received insults. The "Tagesspiegel" article's headline and image, according to Pantisano, do not accurately represent the situation.

Mehmed König, chairman of the AG SPDqueer, also criticized Kühnert's statements. He believes that homophobia, regardless of its source, is unacceptable and must be combated. However, he wonders if it's beneficial to always portray a specific group as the primary threat.

