Criticizes self-scrutinization by Baerbock in party context

As a result of the Green Party's poor showing in recent state elections in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has taken the opportunity to criticize her own party. "In these challenging times, people perceive societal and economic changes as threatening - rather than as progress," Baerbock told "Der Stern". Beyond championing climate protection, it appears the party failed to communicate effectively that the Greens also champion security in other areas, such as social security and internal security.

This deficiency was particularly evident in the topic of migration and asylum seekers. "We didn't adequately address the matter of immigration and refugees during the last election campaigns, even though it's crucial to recognize that security and a welcoming approach to migration aren't mutually exclusive, they're two sides of the same coin," Baerbock pointed out: "The world needs order." Those without a right to protection must be returned to the European border promptly and immediately, Baerbock argued: "At the same time, those who require protection or arrive as skilled workers must be integrated more quickly."

Baerbock also commented on the BSV alliance, calling it a potential threat to Germany. "The fact that the BSV scored points with peace slogans during the recent state elections demonstrates 'how Russian propaganda functions,'" the Green politician continued: "If parties aligned with autocratic thinking also triumph with such approaches, it poses a risk to our nation's security." Baerbock criticized the "simple claim that the war would end without military support for Ukraine" as "naive as it is misleading": "If Ukraine ceases defending itself, then Ukraine collapses, and Putin's soldiers are knocking on Poland's door. If Putin stops assaulting, then the war is over."

Baerbock urged Russian President Putin to return to the negotiating table. "It's not up to us or even Ukraine if there are no peace talks," the minister said: "The world would sigh with relief if Putin finally stopped bombing and was open to joining the negotiations. The invitation is there."

Looking to the future, Baerbock expressed a openness to German soldiers' involvement in a potential Gaza security force. "For peace to exist, there must be international security guarantees that there will no longer be terrorism against Israel from Gaza, and that the Palestinians can live safely in their own state," said Baerbock: "As one of Israel's closest allies that Israel can fully trust, like Americans and Britons, I have already stated that Germany should contribute to such an international security guarantee during a summer conference on security in Israel."

Baerbock highlighted the role of the Allies following World War II. They not only helped rebuild Germany economically, "they provided security to our neighbors by maintaining their presence, ensuring that there would never again be a war from German soil, and thus paving the way for Germany to live peacefully with its neighbors for decades," said Baerbock: "This was the greatest fortune for our country. If Germany may ever contribute to the Middle East experiencing the same great fortune, then we should do so."

Foreign Minister Baerbock lauded the release of a German-Israeli family held captive by Hamas as "one of the most moving news stories I've received since taking office." Baerbock had met the family's father, Yoni Ascher, during her first visit to Israel following Hamas attacks. "He showed me a video on his phone of his wife and two daughters crammed onto a truck, held by terrorists," she recalled in an interview. "I vowed then: I will do everything in my power to ensure that Yoni Ascher could reunite with his family again, and the other relatives of the nearly 200 hostages." In November, she learned during the Green Party conference that the woman and children had been released.

The Green Group could benefit from addressing migration and asylum seekers more effectively, as Baerbock acknowledged their failure to do so during recent election campaigns. Moreover, The Green Group, as a part of the broader Green Party, should emphasize that their commitment to climate protection also includes advocating for social and internal security.

Read also: