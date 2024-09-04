Allocating resources towards learning and academic development. - Criticizes insufficient funding towards educational ventures: SPD

Criticism from Schleswig-Holstein's SPD faction over inadequate funds in education. SPD member Martin Habersaat expressed, "Education is a fundamental right, and everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed academically." The statistical fact that over 33% of learners are disadvantaged due to their living circumstances reveals a societal flaw.

Determining factors that negatively impact a student's academic success include households unable to afford education, unemployed households, and families living below the poverty line, Habersaat pointed out. According to recent census data, approximately 33.4% of students fall under these risks - roughly 106,900 students and young individuals.

The financial investment in education by politics significantly impacts the structure of educational methods and the separation of social background and educational achievement. Nationwide, an average of 6,400 euros per inhabitant under 30 years old is invested without federal aid - in Schleswig-Holstein, this figure is 6,200 euros, which is less than the national average.

Call for decisive action by SPD

Habersaat believes the improved academic performance of Hamburg students in various studies supports the argument that investing in education yields positive results. There, investments amount to 7,800 euros per inhabitant under 30 years old. Another success factor in Hanseatic city is language assessments for all four-year-olds, ensuring all first-grade students can keep up with lessons in their native language.

The insufficient investments in Schleswig-Holstein ultimately harm students, with approximately 8.6% dropping out of school without a degree in 2022. "The ministry frequently refers to supported students to dodge responsibility," Habersaat said.

The lack of sufficient funding in education in Schleswig-Holstein is a concern that aligns with Habersaat's belief that everyone deserves equal opportunities for academic success, given education as a fundamental right. Addressing this issue requires decisive action from the SPD to ensure Schleswig-Holstein's investment in education matches the national average, providing equal opportunities and resources for all learners.

