Criticism and doubt: Kane as a symbol of weak Englishmen

Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane for "doing a great job". The English head coach shared his view on his captain rather exclusively at the moment. The usually prolific goalscorer Kane has faced heavy criticism from British media, some experts, and numerous Three Lions fans ahead of the Euro semifinal against the Netherlands on Wednesday (9 pm/BBC and ITV).

"Immense Role"

The accusations: The Bayern Munich star is not fit, runs far behind his best form, and has not been a factor in the English team's play with his two tournament goals so far. With the team on the brink of its first major triumph since the World Cup title in 1966, the question arises: Does an out-of-form Kane help this team or harm it more? "He may not be at his best, but he still plays an immense role for the group," Southgate said in defense of his captain.

How much Kane's performance wavers in these days was evident in the last two knockout games: substitution in the win against Slovakia after extra time. substitution in the win against Switzerland, where he hobbled off the field. He then watched as all shooters held their nerves. A situation unthinkable at previous tournaments.

The alternatives are Toney and Watkins

In the domestic media, his performance was condemned. Kane was sorted into the "Loser" category and described as "immovable." The 30-year-old himself takes the criticism calmly. "We're in the semifinal, so we're doing well. We really believe we can achieve something special," Kane said.

Not a few demand that Kane be replaced by one of the two reserve players Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins. But the conservative and loyal Southgate will not disturb his captain in Dortmund. "Gareth will stay with him, he won't take Harry Kane out. He is one of his leaders and one of the greatest footballers England has ever had," said former national player Gary Neville on Sky.

Even after being substituted in the quarterfinals, Kane quickly regained composure. "I'm fine, I was just tired. I had some cramps, stumbled over a few water bottles, and both thighs cramped up," the striker reported. Earlier in the tournament, the Bayern goalscorer had said he was at 100%.

Fewer than 100 passes received

Anyone who watches Kane play in the tournament doubts his performance. The usually agile and creative Kane often hangs in the air. The "Guardian" compiled statistics on Monday to get a detailed performance analysis. Result: Poor pass rate, very few ball contacts. While the other offensive players Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden received a combined total of 300 passes over the five games at the Euros, it's only 99 for Kane.

However, even if he doesn't convince on the pitch: Kane is irreplaceable as the uncontested leader of the team. He is respected as a collegial team captain and defends his teammates against criticism from outside. So also at this Euro, where the experts criticized England's performance as "shit" early on and national icon Gary Lineker's assessment was described as such.

Kane replied: "I don't want to be disrespectful to a player, let alone such a deserving one. We haven't won anything for a long time. These players were part of it. They know how hard it is at these tournaments." It's particularly hard for England this time. The Three Lions have reached the semifinals, but luck played a big role in the knockout stages. England has yet to put in a noteworthy performance in the tournament.

Will Kane's goal drought end in Berlin?

For Kane, the story of these days could turn out surprisingly in his adopted hometown. Throughout his career, the striker scored goal after goal, set records - and came away empty-handed in the end. Even Bayern Munich, the perennial champions, were suddenly dethroned last season by Bayer Leverkusen. And that, despite Kane scoring 36 Bundesliga goals in his first season.

Despite all doubts and skeptics, the English are surprisingly close to the Silverware. And that, despite Kane looking jaded, Bellingham being overshadowed, and the billion-dollar team only offering football on a shoestring budget. Two more wins, and Captain Kane could lift the trophy into the Berlin night sky on Sunday. The ball barely touched him.

