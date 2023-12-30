Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsthuringiasaxony-anhaltpeter kohlfloodgermanymönchpfiffel-nikolausriethflood situationnational borderemergencieslocalitysouthern Harz

Critical flood situation on the Helme in the Harz foreland

The people on the Helme river on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt still have to worry. A dyke opening was enlarged to allow more water to run off. And then sandbags were stolen.

 and  Anthony Ross
2 min read
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Mansfeld-South Harz - Critical flood situation on the Helme in the Harz foreland

The flood situation remains critical in several villages on the River Helme on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. Due to the necessary water discharge from the Kelbra reservoir in Saxony-Anhalt, the Helme continues to be heavily polluted, the district administration of the Kyffhäuserkreis district announced on Saturday in Sondershausen, Thuringia. An existing dyke opening to the north of the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth was extended by the emergency services by a further 10 meters on Friday evening.

Sandbags stolen from the protective wall

On Saturday, the helpers were horrified to discover that unknown persons had stolen sandbags from 40 meters of the protective wall along the Helme near the village. According to the district office, 20 meters of the protective wall had been completely removed. No details of the perpetrators could initially be provided. According to the district office, it will press charges.

According to the district administration office, the ten-metre extension of the dyke is intended to allow more water from the Helme to flow onto agricultural land to the west and southwest of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth.

People in several places are worried

The situation is also tense in the villages of Heygendorf, Kalbsrieth and Ritteburg in the Kyffhäuserkreis district. People in the municipality of Südharz in Saxony-Anhalt are also worried. "Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight," said the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl.

The Kyffhäuserkreis is currently examining measures to ease the situation and protect the citizens in the affected villages. The level of the Helme in Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth is currently at a constant level.

Water has had to be released from the Kelbra dam in a controlled manner for days. On Saturday, the water level in Bennungen, a district of the municipality of Südharz, was just under half a meter above the guideline value of two meters for the highest alert level. The situation is becoming increasingly critical, said Mayor Kohl.

Last Thursday, a dyke on the Helme was deliberately opened with excavators so that the water could drain onto fields. As a gravel pit has now been filled and the fields have been flooded, the discharge from the reservoir is once again reaching the river further downstream almost unabated, according to the local politician.

Municipality of Südharz on Facebook

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of traffic signs and a street lamp on the flooded banks of the Weser. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
A woman scatters over the memorial site during a vigil after a fatal police shooting in Mannheim.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the motto "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this is several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

View of traffic signs and a street lamp on the flooded banks of the Weser. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Soest district lifts large-scale operation

In view of the current easing of the flood situation with falling water levels, the district of Soest has lifted the large-scale emergency situation for the entire district. District Administrator Eva Irrgang (CDU) had declared the emergency situation in connection with the extreme flooding,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
A woman scatters over the memorial site during a vigil after a fatal police shooting in Mannheim.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the motto "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this is several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public