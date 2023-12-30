Mansfeld-South Harz - Critical flood situation on the Helme in the Harz foreland

The flood situation remains critical in several villages on the River Helme on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. Due to the necessary water discharge from the Kelbra reservoir in Saxony-Anhalt, the Helme continues to be heavily polluted, the district administration of the Kyffhäuserkreis district announced on Saturday in Sondershausen, Thuringia. An existing dyke opening to the north of the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth was extended by the emergency services by a further 10 meters on Friday evening.

Sandbags stolen from the protective wall

On Saturday, the helpers were horrified to discover that unknown persons had stolen sandbags from 40 meters of the protective wall along the Helme near the village. According to the district office, 20 meters of the protective wall had been completely removed. No details of the perpetrators could initially be provided. According to the district office, it will press charges.

According to the district administration office, the ten-metre extension of the dyke is intended to allow more water from the Helme to flow onto agricultural land to the west and southwest of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth.

People in several places are worried

The situation is also tense in the villages of Heygendorf, Kalbsrieth and Ritteburg in the Kyffhäuserkreis district. People in the municipality of Südharz in Saxony-Anhalt are also worried. "Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight," said the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl.

The Kyffhäuserkreis is currently examining measures to ease the situation and protect the citizens in the affected villages. The level of the Helme in Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth is currently at a constant level.

Water has had to be released from the Kelbra dam in a controlled manner for days. On Saturday, the water level in Bennungen, a district of the municipality of Südharz, was just under half a meter above the guideline value of two meters for the highest alert level. The situation is becoming increasingly critical, said Mayor Kohl.

Last Thursday, a dyke on the Helme was deliberately opened with excavators so that the water could drain onto fields. As a gravel pit has now been filled and the fields have been flooded, the discharge from the reservoir is once again reaching the river further downstream almost unabated, according to the local politician.

