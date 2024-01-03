Critical flood situation in parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen

After a night of heavy rain and strong winds, the flood situation in parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen is critical on Wednesday. According to an overview by the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation, many river levels are still at reporting level 3, which means that there is a risk of major flooding.

Locations on the Weser, Aller and Leine were affected, as were some of their tributaries. The river Hase, a tributary of the middle Ems in the district of Osnabrück, also reached reporting level 3. The authorities warned of major flooding in numerous areas. In the federal state of Bremen, for example, the Bremen district of Timmersloh is affected by flooding.

In many places, large areas are under water. Many towns and cities are fighting against flooding with numerous emergency services, securing dykes and erecting additional protective barriers. The situation is tense in the districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden.

Source: www.ntv.de