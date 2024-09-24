Cristiano Ronaldo is pursuing the subsequent achievement record

Is his questionable involvement in Saudi Arabia not enough or is he already planning for retirement? Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a new journey - as a YouTube creator. He has set his sights on a significant achievement.

Ronaldo, the 39-year-old Portuguese football star, has broken yet another record, this time off the field. His YouTube channel "UR Cristiano" garnered approximately 57 million subscribers in its early stages and currently boasts around 63 million. This unprecedented growth in subscribers on YouTube, according to social media expert Robin Blase, has never happened before.

Ronaldo, a five-time World Player of the Year, clinched a "Guinness World Record" with nearly 20 million subscribers within a day. Despite this impressive feat, he still trails behind the influencer "MrBeast," who boasts around 315 million subscribers on YouTube.

Blase, a renowned influencer in his own right, hosts a podcast titled "Rob Bubble," where he discusses various internet trends. He attributes Ronaldo's success to his global fame and substantial following on other platforms, especially Instagram. The well-produced content of the videos also plays a significant role in this growth, Blase adds.

Ronaldo publishes a variety of content on YouTube, from short videos in portrait format to YouTube premieres. These are announced releases of new videos that viewers can watch together as soon as they become available. The frequency of these videos, over 30 in two weeks, is quite unusual. The content ranges from football to his personal life, including his relationship with his wife.

What drives Ronaldo's fans?

Fans have been instrumental in the swift growth of Ronaldo's YouTube channel. According to Judith von der Heyde, a professor who studies football fan culture, the emotions stirred up by Ronaldo's channel are similar to those felt during football matches. The name of the channel, "UR Cristiano," has a personal touch, suggesting a sense of unity and closeness.

The emotional content of the videos also resonates with viewers, according to von der Heyde. She cites a video where Ronaldo discusses his emotions during the recent European Championship as an example. Fans seek authenticity and a sense of connection with their icons, von der Heyde explains.

Not only classic football fans attend matches, but also those interested in Ronaldo and his personal life. He named several reasons for his fans' affection in a video, including his football achievements, prestigious trophies, family, and lifestyle.

An ambitious goal

Despite criticism during the European Championship, Ronaldo remains determined and sets his sights on breaking MrBeast's YouTube record. Blase believes this could be a smart move, as it allows Ronaldo to establish himself as an influencer while he's still active.

Success on YouTube isn't solely dependent on fame, Blase emphasizes. To garner long-term success, Ronaldo needs to ensure viewers click on and watch his videos until the end.

Recently, Ronaldo surpassed one billion followers across various social media platforms. He celebrated this milestone by posting on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Kuaishou, a Chinese TikTok rival. He aims to surpass MrBeast within the next two years, according to "Giga." Real-time counters compare the subscribers of both YouTube channels.

In his post celebrating one billion followers, Ronaldo reassured his global fans, "The best is yet to come, and together we will fight, win, and make history."

