New Year's Eve - Criminals blow up ATM in Berlin-Mitte

An ATM was blown up on New Year's Eve in Berlin-Mitte. As the police reported on Monday, a witness observed two men tampering with a free-standing ATM after midnight. They then allegedly took cover and the witness noticed an explosion. The door of the ATM was ripped off and reportedly thrown several meters across the sidewalk. A third perpetrator then allegedly went to the ATM and tampered with it. According to the police, however, he did not manage to open the safe. The three then fled in an unknown direction.

Source: www.stern.de