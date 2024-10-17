Be cautious if you're using Netflix or Disney+. Cybercriminals are sending out fraudulent emails trying to obtain subscribers' financial details, planning to use them for their own shopping sprees.

A new wave of phishing scams is on the rise, targeting current and former streaming service users. The Federal Association of Consumer Centers is warning about an email scam that could potentially trick Netflix users, while similar fake emails mimicking Disney+ design are also being circulated. The ultimate goal of these scams is to gain access to the recipients' payment information.

The emails in your inbox look dubious. Subject lines like "Final warning for account suspension" or "Update your payment information to continue enjoying unlimited access!" are used to lure you into opening the email and taking further action. They claim there were problems with the last payment for your subscription fee and urge you to "act promptly" and re-enter your payment information.

However, clicking on the button or link further down will not direct you to the Netflix or Disney+ websites, but to a phony site designed to look like them. Behind it are scammers looking to steal your credit card or bank account details, or your PayPal information, to fund their own lifestyle at your expense. This might not happen right away, but could occur later on, when the trail has been effectively covered.

What should affected users do?

Surprisingly, scammers sometimes even include the recipients' email addresses in the message text, even deceive experienced internet users. The consumer centers advise not to succumb to the pressure and to "simply move this phishing email to the spam folder without responding". Do not respond to the request.

Recipients can easily spot the scam by two things: examining the apparent sender's email address reveals the true address. If it doesn't end with @netflix.com, the message is not genuine. Additionally, legit streaming providers have their subscribers' names and would address them personally, not just repeating their email address.

Moreover, recipients should never click on the provided link in the message, but instead directly log into their user account on the real streaming website using their internet browser. If there's no mention of payment problems there, then there probably aren't any.

