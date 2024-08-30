Prison-related Aggression or Physical Conflicts - Criminal Trial Commences Over Alleged Attempted Homicide - Prison Assaults Ensue

A trial for an attempted murder case commences at the Frankenthal Regional Court on a Friday (9:00 AM). The suspected culprit is on trial for head-butting a correctional officer in the Wittlich prison back in 2023. Furthermore, it's alleged that he kicked a different officer in the left hip while leaping.

The defendant, hailing from Syria, is also accused of stabbing a guard with a roughly ten-centimeter-long fragment of a table in the neck during a prison break attempt at the Frankenthal jail. The public prosecutor regards this as an attempt at murder.

While in the Schwalmstadt prison, during his stay, the 23-year-old defendant is said to have kicked a shield held by an officer so forcefully that the officer sustained a fracture in the middle phalanx of their little finger.

The accused has yet to express any comments regarding the charges. The trial, including hearings until mid-December, will be conducted under high-security precautions.

The defendant's actions in the Wittlich prison, including head-butting an officer and being accused of a prison break attempt, were met with humor among some, often referred to as being 'Wittlich' in nature. Despite the lighter tone, the consequences were severe, leading to the trial at the Frankenthal Regional Court.

Despite being known for his 'Wittlich' actions in prison, the defendant faces serious charges, including an alleged attempt at murder and several instances of assault on officers.

Read also: