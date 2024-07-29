MEMMINGEN - Criminal police continue to investigate cause of house explosion with one fatality

After the devastating explosion in Memmingen that resulted in one death in a row house, experts from the Criminal Police (Kripo) and the Bavarian Criminal Investigation Office are on site continuing to investigate the cause. The Technical Relief Organization (THW) is supporting the investigators, according to a police spokesperson, to work in the rubble with heavy equipment and secure traces.

New insights into the cause may not be available until several days, the spokesperson said. The police assume that the accident was caused by natural gas. The house was heated with gas. A deliberately caused explosion has been ruled out so far. "We are dealing with an accident, that's a given," the spokesperson said.

On Friday afternoon, a row house was completely destroyed by the explosion, and the adjacent buildings were severely damaged. Other houses in the vicinity and parked cars were also damaged by the pressure wave. The body of a 17-year-old was later recovered from the rubble.

The City of Memmingen has set up a charity account for the explosion victims

The City of Memmingen has set up a charity account for the explosion victims. "Families were heavily affected by the powerful explosion, but also a lot of private property was destroyed," emphasized Mayor Jan Rothenbacher (SPD). The exact damage sum is still unclear and is in the millions.

The investigators now want to find out in particular whether there was a leak in the heating system of the corner house or whether the gas pipeline to the building was leaking. "That's what's being investigated to see if any misconduct occurred," the police spokesperson said.

