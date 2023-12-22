Ebermannstadt - Criminal arrested after almost five years on the run

A convicted criminal has been arrested after almost five years on the run. The man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for various drug offenses in Belgrade at the beginning of 2019, police announced on Friday. He had been on the run since then and was wanted on an international arrest warrant. Police specialists finally tracked down the 33-year-old in Franconian Switzerland.

After surveillance, the officers stormed the apartment in Ebermannstadt (Forchheim district) where the man was staying and arrested him on Friday morning. He was brought before the investigating judge and is now in custody pending deportation.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de