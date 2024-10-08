Crimes in Crimea observe flaming fuel tanks.

On Putin's birthday once again, Ukraine decides to take aim at a region favored by the Kremlin leader: the unlawfully annexed Crimea. An oil facility in Feodosia goes up in flames following drone attacks, with plumes of smoke visible along the southern coastline.

A significant oil storage site on the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula was set ablaze by Ukrainian drone strikes, triggering a "technical emergency" declaration by the Moscow-installed administration. No injuries were reported. The underlying reason for the blaze remained undisclosed. The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for attacking an oil facility in Feodosia during the evening hours.

Telegram news channel Baza reported that multiple fuel tanks were engulfed in flames. Residents of Feodossiya shared videos of the inferno on social media, attributing it to drone attacks. The smoke trail stretching over the Crimean peninsula's southern coast could be seen from a distance.

Sirens wailed over the peninsula throughout the night, coupled with reports of explosions and anti-aircraft fire from the port city of Sevastopol and Russian military bases, Belbek and Saki. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed they had intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones during the night, with 12 of them being over Crimea.

Russia retaliates with Kinzhal missiles

Russia responded to the Ukrainian attacks with combat drones and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during the night. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, fragments of a downed missile allegedly fell on the city's capital.

Ukraine employs strategic attacks on oil facilities as part of its defense against the Russian invasion, aiming to disrupt the enemy's fuel supply. Regularly, it uses unmanned aerial and marine vehicles to target Crimea, resulting in the damage or destruction of numerous ships. On October 8, exactly two years ago, a day marking Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's birthday, Ukraine succeeded in inflicting damage to parts of the Crimean Bridge.

The Ukrainian attacks on October 8, two years ago, targeted a region favored by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, causing damage to parts of the Crimean Bridge on his birthday. In a recent escalation, Ukrainian drone strikes ignited a significant oil storage site on the Crimean peninsula, causing a "technical emergency" and triggering retaliation from Russia with Kinzhal missiles.

Read also: