Crimea's Russian Gas Station Still Flames up at 18:46

Two days post Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, a Russian oil facility on the peninsula's south coast continues to blaze. Satellite imagery obtained by the European Earth observation program Copernicus at around midday displays a substantial plume of smoke over the oil depot in Feodosia from an elevation of approximately 800 kilometers.

18:12 Zelensky sets end of conflict by 2025Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggests the potential to conclude the conflict by 2025 at the latest, given the current battlefield situation. "October, November, and December present an opportunity for progress towards peace and stability" Zelensky stated at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. He plans to discuss international peace efforts during the event, as well as "our joint response with partners to security challenges and cooperation on the path to the EU and NATO," Zelensky posted on X.

17:37 Macron visits Ukrainian troops training in FranceFor the first time, French President Emmanuel Macron has paid a visit to Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training within French territory. Macron went to an eastern French military camp to show his backing for Ukraine, a nation under siege by Russia. Due to security reasons, the camp's location will not be disclosed. French instructors are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers at the base, equipping them with weapons supplied by France and subjecting them to combat-like conditions, complete with stress, noise, and drones, to prepare them for duties overseas. This marks Macron's initial interaction with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers France has trained since the Russian invasion initiated in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to visit Berlin on FridayUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday, conferring with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to Reuters sources familiar with the arrangements. Initially, US President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Germany, yet Hurricane "Milton" compelled his last-minute abandonment of the trip. The Ukraine summit in Ramstein scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed.

16:38 Russian weapons stockpile goes up in flames: Region issues emergency declarationSoon after a Ukrainian assault on a Russian weapons arsenal in the Bryansk region overnight, the Russian authorities have declared an emergency state within the region's affected district. The local Emergency Ministry branch reported detonations of explosive materials in the area, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency. Previously, the Ukrainian military asserted that it had targeted a rocket and artillery ammunition arsenal, including weapons of North Korean origin, as well as North Korean-guided aerial bombs. However, both North Korea and Russia deny mutual arms supplies.

15:32 Refugee Trouble in Kiel's Wik DistrictA group consisting of around 30 refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian border with Turkey have been causing disturbances in the district of Wik, Kiel, causing nuisances, thefts, and legal infringements, as per Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. There are prospects of dispersing the group to various accommodations in different districts, with the city also exploring community involvement to prevent further incidents.

15:01 Donetsk: Not a Single Structure Remaining in City of TorezApproximately 1200 individuals remain in Torez, Donetsk Oblast, where not a single building has withstood Russian shelling. The head of the Donetsk Oblast military administration, Vadim Filashkin, informed in the 24/7 news program that living conditions in the city are desperate, with humanitarian aid deliveries hampered by constant attacks. Despite the adversity, the city's residents remain unwilling to abandon it.

14:29 German Government: Biden's Absence Neutral for UkraineDue to US President Joe Biden's decision to postpone his Germany trip, all further multilateral conferences have been canceled as well, as per the German government. According to spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Berlin upon Biden's cancellation this weekend. The Ramstein conference, featuring heads of state and government to support Ukraine, has also been put on hold. Hebestreit emphasized that no criticisms of Ukraine had emerged as a result of Biden's postponement, with Ukraine expressing understanding for his decision in light of a powerful hurricane.

13:55 Finnish President: NATO 3.0 in the MakingAs per Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO's "Version 3.0" is being born at present. "I am completely convinced that we are witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he stated at a Brussels press conference, adding that NATO was returning to its original role as a deterrent and strong military alliance, with potential threats emanating from the east, particularly Russia. Within the alliance, there is a shared understanding of current security requirements, "and I believe it is now particularly essential that we focus on both deterrence and defense."

13:32 Zelensky Sets Foot in Croatia for Balkan Dialogues Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has touched down in Croatia. In conversations with Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, they will scrutinize additional defense collaboration, the care of our wounded soldiers, and the Ukraine renovation, the chief executive discloses on X. He will also join the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit featuring around a dozen Southeast European nations. On the table: the execution of the peace strategy and Ukraine's entrance into the European Union and the military alliance NATO will be discussed.

13:00 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Arms Depot Assault As per Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian military was targeted at an ammunition storage in the Bryansk region the previous night. Reportedly, twelve drones were employed in the attack, as reported by the Ukrainian military. The armory, teeming with drones, explosives, and ammunition from North Korea, was incinerated due to falling debris, according to the reports. Social media videos purport to display the blaze at the premises.

12:53 Postponement of Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine After Biden's Cancellation Resulting from US President Joe Biden's scrapped Germany visit, the Ramstein meeting scheduled for the weekend to bolster Ukraine has also been postponed. Polish President Andrzej Duda will not attend the summit on Ukraine in Ramstein due to the rescheduling, said Duda's advisor Mieszko Pawlak. "The gathering has been claimed to be postponed, but for the time being, we possess no information pertaining to the new date," he added. Stefan Mair, the director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), perceives the postponement as not indicating a shift in Ukraine policy. It was simply to be anticipated that further support for Ukraine would be confirmed.

12:34 Kremlin Denies Rumors of Trump-Putin Talks in Woodward's Book Russia has refuted the affirmations of US journalist Bob Woodward concerning continuous conversations between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. "No, that's not the case," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated to the Russian news portal RBK. Responding to a pre-published passage from Woodward's forthcoming book "Peril," which claims that Trump spoke with Putin up to seven times since leaving the White House in early 2021, according to an unnamed source, Woodward also alleges that Trump dispatched coronavirus tests to the Russian president during his tenure despite shortages in the US.

12:04 Russian Majority Views Germany as Opposing Nation A majority of Russians perceive Germany as an adversarial nation due to its backing for Ukraine. According to a survey conducted by the independent Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62% of Russians hold a negative or somewhat negative stance towards Germany. In 2019, it stood at 61%: the Russian populace had a favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Germany. Levada Center director Lev Gudkov ascribes the feedback to augmented anti-German propaganda in Russia. "Germany has now overtaken Ukraine and Poland as adversarial nations," he stated. Only the US and UK are deemed more hostile by the Russian populace.

11:45 von der Leyen Lays into Orbán: Blames 'Freiheitslust' of Ukraine for Invasion EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered sharp criticism against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's recent speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In a heated debate following Speech, she castigated Orbán's self-styled "peace initiative" in the Ukrainian conflict and his visit to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. "There are still some who attribute the invasion not to Putin's desire for power, but to the 'Freiheitslust' of Ukraine," von der Leyen pronounced.

11:30 Trubetskoy Views Biden's Trip Termination as Prejudicial to Ukraine

US President Biden has annulled his trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit in Ramstein due to the hurricane predicament in Florida. Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy labels this "decidedly disheartening." He also predicts a power crisis in his nation in a few weeks.

11:02 German Military: "Russian Artillery Advantage No Longer as Intense as in the Spring"

The German military confirms notable progress in the availability of ammunition. "The Russian artillery superiority is no longer as formidable as it was in the spring, it has diminished from 8:1 to roughly 3:1," declared Christian Freuding, head of the special staff Ukraine in the Federal Ministry of Defense, to the German editorial network (RND). This is due to increased production capabilities in the West and a "significantly more powerful" Ukrainian weapons industry. "The production figures, for instance, for drones are staggering, with 1.5 million drones to be crafted by year's end," Freuding added, however, "resources remain scant overall."

A Ukrainian court has judged two individuals from the "Doomsday" hacking group, backed by the Russian FSB, guilty in their absence for carrying out over 5,000 cyber assaults against Ukrainian institutions and vital infrastructure. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) made this announcement. The unnamed hackers primarily focused on internally managed systems within various ministries, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, and gained access to confidential document control systems and servers housing information on clandestine government structures. The two FSB agents previously worked for the SBU in occupied Crimea and later voluntarily joined the FSB following Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014, according to the SBU. They were convicted of high treason and unauthorized interference with computer and operating systems, earning them 15-year prison sentences.

10:02 Orbán: Trump Won't Delay "Peace Creation"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reiterated his belief that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is capable of establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference, he asserted that if Trump wins the US elections, he will not wait until his January inauguration to "create peace," but will act promptly. "(He) will act immediately, so that as European heads of state and government, we have no time to waste," he added. "We must first approach intellectually and philosophically, then strategically, and then as quickly as possible on the operational level." Orbán did not elucidate his intentions further.

09:25 Report: Russia Driving Up US Election Influence

According to US intelligence authorities, Russia is still actively manipulating the upcoming US presidential election. The Russian campaign's main objective is to boost Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and weaken Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, as reported by "Voice of America." "Moscow is employing a range of influence actors to sway the congressional elections, particularly to prompt the US population to oppose pro-Ukraine policies and politicians," it was stated. "We have persisted in observing these actors stepping up their actions as Election Day approaches," a senior US intelligence official added, as per the report.

08:55 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack on Odessa

Five people were injured due to a Russian drone attack on Odessa, according to Ukrainian governor Oleh Kiper, who announced it on Telegram. A fire also broke out in an incomplete building, and a medical facility was damaged. Russian forces are reportedly launching ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltawa, damaging an industrial facility, according to governor Filip Pronin. However, there were no reported casualties.

08:22 Zelensky: Need More and Swifter Combat Victories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging for faster accomplishments on the battlefield. In his evening video address, he said that Ukrainian forces must acquire and deploy advanced weapons to achieve this. He had previously met with the top commanders to discuss the development of domestic weapons stocks, with a focus on drones, electronic warfare, and missiles. "Our national missile program, with all its components, is particularly under the spotlight. Both on the front lines and on Russian territory, more combat victories are required, and they must be achieved more quickly," said Zelensky. "Results are required more swiftly," he added, stating that all necessary resources would be provided to accomplish this.

07:50 Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Five Cities

The Russian Defense Ministry reports Ukrainian drone attacks on Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. According to the report, Russia's air defense units destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones targeting the western part of the country. No casualties were reported. A fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area in the south of Rostov, on the border with Ukraine, was swiftly extinguished, according to the region's governor, Vasily Golubyev, who announced it on Telegram. He added that there were no other damages. The leader of Bryansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, stated that rescue services were dispatched to the sites where debris fell, but he did not specify if there were any damages. Russian officials seldom disclose the full extent of damages caused by Ukrainian attacks.

07:20 US Military Lists Helpful Weapon Systems for Ukraine

The commander of the US military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has compiled a list of American weapon systems that could strengthen Ukraine's fight against Russia but have yet to be delivered by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground cruise missiles and the communication system Link 16, which facilitates better communication between combat systems within NATO, according to CNN sources. Ukraine has previously petitioned for both systems. Cavoli did not elaborate on why the US has not provided these systems yet. US officials had previously expressed concerns that sensitive US technology might fall into Russian hands. The list is said to be an appendix to a secret report on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:44 Report: Putin Deconstructs Preferred Villa in Sochi - Due to Fears of AttacksInvestigative journalists suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin has demolished his summer residence in Sochi. The seemingly motivating factor, as stated by the autonomous Russian media outlet "Proekt," is the concern over potential Ukrainian drone attacks. The reporters publicized satellite images exhibiting Putin's villa "Botscharow Rutschej" in Sochi in 2023 and a vast hole in the same area in 2024. Moreover, the vegetation surrounding the property seems thicker. "Putin no longer journeys to Sochi due to concerns for his safety. The President is wary of drone attacks," Proekt commented on the photos. "In its place, there's now a crater where the dacha used to stand." According to Proekt, the summer residence Botscharow Rutschej is among Putin's preferred properties.

06:10 If Tragic Events Occur: Harris Advises Zelensky to Prepare for SuccessionAmerican Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky establish a contingency plan for governing the country if he perishes or gets detained, as per renowned US journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "War." Woodward penned that Harris told Zelensky, "You should consider developing a plan to lead the nation if you're captured, killed, or incapable of governing," as reported by CNN based on the book. This conversation reportedly transpired at the Munich Security Conference just prior to the Russian invasion. Harris supposedly feared it might be the last opportunity United States officials would have to meet Zelensky alive.

04:56 Biden Opting Out of Ukraine Gathering in RamsteinAmerican President Biden will not attend the Ukraine gathering in Ramstein physically, verified Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. The significance of this development for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's schedule remains to be seen. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, initially scheduled to accompany Biden on the trip, has also canceled his visit to Germany. Biden postponed his planned trips to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane "Milton" approaching the state of Florida. It's now possible that Biden will participate in the summit virtually with approximately 50 NATO member states.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Planning Extra Aid for UkraineThe German Federal Ministry of Defense is planning to provide more significant support for Ukraine. "We have recently secured an additional 400 million euros via the Bundestag alone for the year 2024. This enables us to execute 50 projects with a total value of 1.4 billion euros this year," said Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force, to the editorial network Germany. Freuding refers to the delivery of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. The overall ammunition supply has improved. "The Russian artillery advantage over Ukraine, which was 8:1 in the spring, has diminished to approximately 3:1." Despite increasing Russian pressure in the Donbass, Freuding sees potential options for action for the Ukrainian army.

02:19 Former Russian War Veteran Kills AgainA man convicted of murder in Russia has slain another woman following his return from the conflict against Ukraine. A 35-year-old man was apprehended in the city of Saratov on the Volga for stabbing his girlfriend during a relationship dispute in a store, as stated by investigators. They released footage from the crime scene. The man was previously incarcerated for murder in 2021 for stabbing his wife in a store. Both women desired to leave him. The offender had volunteered for the war against Ukraine, like numerous violent criminals in Russia, and secured his freedom and pardon from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

01:37 Russia Blocks DiscordRussia is hindering the use of the online messaging service Discord. Access to the platform is being limited "due to infractions of requirements of Russian legislation related to preventing the use of messages for terrorist and extremist purposes," as declared by the media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to the regulator, Discord failed to comply with an order from October 1 to delete nearly 1,000 items of content. Roskomnadzor claimed that the platform is "popular among criminals."

00:29 Self-Inflicted Injury in Russian CourtA Russian opposition activist injured herself in court in protest of her sentence. The activist Olga Suworowa inflicted self-harm in the courtroom in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, as reported by the women's rights organization Soft Force on Telegram. A video showcasing Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm was published by the group. The organization Soft Force was founded in 2022 shortly before the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

23:16 Ukraine: Probable Second Peace Summit DelayUkraine's administration is preparing for the potential postponement of the second peace summit, which was hoped for in November. The presidential administration in Kyiv, led by Andriy Yermak, is responsible for the preparations. His advisor Daria Sariwna informed the news portal "Telegraf" that a November date was unlikely. However, preparations for the next summit are still in progress. Current conferences focusing on specific aspects of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan are taking place, as stated by Sariwna on Telegram. The final such thematic conference – on humanitarian issues such as prisoner swap – will occur on October 30 and 31. "The decision on a date for the second peace summit will be made after the completion of the thematic conferences," she wrote.

22:20 Airstrikes in Various Ukrainian Regions

Russian attacks on Kharkiv lead to two fatalities, as per local officials. Over 30 individuals have suffered injuries, with this information being shared by Governor Oleg Synegubov on digital platforms. Additionally, other parts of Ukraine have reported casualties. A 71-year-old individual was claimed to have been killed in a drone attack in Saporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov revealed. In Kostiantynivka, a single fatality was reported, as per authorities.

21:47 Zelensky: Ukrainian forces exert pressure in Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that Ukrainian troops are applying substantial pressure on Russian forces in the Russian region of Kursk. The military has been safeguarding Ukrainian territory in this area for approximately three months, according to Zelensky, as stated in his evening video address. Previously, he had interacted with senior commanders.

21:18 Ukrainian intelligence apprehends war enthusiast from Kremlin

Ukrainian intelligence has detained a suspected double agent who allegedly worked on recruiting for Russia's war effort on behalf of the Kremlin, as per the SBU intelligence service. Dmitro Chystylin was apprehended during an event in Moldova and is charged with treason and justifying Russian aggression. Penalties include life imprisonment and current detainment.

20:45 Orbán views Ukraine as a loss

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sees no prospect of Ukraine triumphing in a military confrontation against Russia, he stated in Strasbourg. Direct and indirect communication between the warring parties is crucial, along with a ceasefire to spare lives, according to Orbán, whose government is perceived as relatively pro-Russian within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv discloses Russian casualties

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has released new data on Russian losses. Since the commencement of the large-scale invasion in February 2022, nearly 663,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed. Additionally, Russia has lost 8,940 tanks, along with various other equipment, including approximately 696 aircraft and helicopters.

19:35 EU strengthens sanctions against Russia

The EU has implemented additional sanctions to counteract Russian disruption efforts. The newly enacted legal framework allows for imposing sanctions on individuals and organizations responsible for election interference, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage. The exploitation of migrants for political purposes is also noted. Russia has been blamed for intentionally sending migrants to Finland. Anticipated sanctions against specific individuals and organizations are expected soon, EU diplomats reported from Brussels, with affected individuals' assets in the EU being frozen and entrance into the EU being barred.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine braces for harsh winter post-invasion

The new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, predicted that Ukraine could encounter its most severe winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. NATO will enhance its support for the government in Kyiv, according to Rutte, during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

