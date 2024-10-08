Crimean fuel storage facilities are currently ablaze.

On Putin's birthday, Ukraine chooses to strike one of his preferred regions, the illegally annexed Crimea. An oil installation in Feodosia goes up in flames following drone assaults. The smokestacks from the conflagration can be seen along the southern coastline.

According to reports, Ukrainian drones ignited a significant oil storage facility on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia had annexed. The local administration declared a "technical emergency," with no injuries reported. There was no disclosure about the incident's cause. The Ukrainian military confirmed attacking an oil facility in Feodosia during the night.

Baza's Telegram news channel reported several burning fuel tanks. Feodosia residents also shared videos of the inferno on social media, attributing it to drone attacks. Smoke plumes emanating from the southern coast of Crimea were visible from a distance.

Air sirens blared over the peninsula during the night. Explosions and anti-aircraft fire were reported in Sevastopol's harbor city and at Russian air bases in Belbek and Saki. According to Moscow's Ministry of Defense, 21 Ukrainian drones were shot down during the night, 12 of which in Crimea.

Russia retaliated with combat drones during that night, too. In the morning, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were launched towards various targets. Reports suggest that debris from a crashed missile ended up in Kyiv, as stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

As part of its defense against Russia's invasion, Ukraine frequently targets oil infrastructure behind enemy lines, aiming to sabotage their fuel supply. It also habitually targets Crimea with unmanned aerial and naval vehicles, causing damage or destruction to several vessels there. Two years ago, on October 8, coinciding with Putin's birthday, it managed to inflict damage on parts of the Crimean Bridge.

