"Traumschiff" vs. "Tatort" - Crime thriller wins through in viewing figures

On Boxing Day (26.12.),"Tatort" (das Erste) once again maintained its top position in the ratings comparison. The episode "Kontrollverlust" from Frankfurt am Main was watched by 5.04 million viewers, corresponding to a market share of 18.7 percent of the total audience. Last year's Munich Christmas edition of "Mord unter Misteln" was watched by just over four million crime drama fans.

"Traumschiff" with an "all-time low"

At the same time, the parallel broadcast of the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff-Utah" suffered a severe drop in ratings. "DWDL" even calls it an "all-time low". According to the report, ratings fell below the five million mark for the first time since the pilot episode in 1981. An average of 4.68 million viewers tuned in, giving the show a market share of 17.4 percent. In the previous year, over one million more viewers watched the show.

Nevertheless, "Das Traumschiff" won the market share among 14 to 49-year-olds. At 14.5 percent, it was surprisingly higher than "Tatort" with 10.6 percent.

Next duel in a few days

The next duel between the two TV dinosaurs is scheduled for New Year's Day 2024. "Tatort: Was bleibt" - the last edition with Commissioner Julia Grosz (Franziska Weisz, 43) from Hamburg - will then be broadcast on Ersten. At the same time, "Das Traumschiff: Nusantara" will be shown on ZDF in primetime with a special feature in the cast: the still-married couple Amira (31) and Oliver Pocher (45) were in front of the camera for the episode from Southeast Asia.

