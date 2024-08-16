- "Crayon on the Rügen" is shown for the first time in Greifswald

Following the overwhelming success with audiences in Hamburg and Berlin, Greifswald is now presenting a special exhibition showcasing outstanding works by Caspar David Friedrich. For the first time, the painting "Chalk Cliffs on Rügen", one of the artist's most famous works, will also be on display in his birthplace.

The Kunst Museum in Winterthur, Switzerland, where the painting is usually exhibited, has loaned it to German museums in celebration of the Friedrich anniversary year.

Friedrich was born in Greifswald on September 5, 1774, where his artistic talent was discovered and nurtured. Later, Dresden became his home, where he also passed away in 1840. Both cities are marking the 250th anniversary of his birth with numerous events and special exhibitions.

The exhibition opening on Sunday will be a grand museum festival with free admission. Up to 200 visitors per hour will be able to view the paintings, with museum officials expecting large crowds and waiting lines. "Plan to bring some time," advised a spokesperson.

In Berlin, nearly 300,000 people visited the special exhibition "Caspar David Friedrich. Infinite Landscapes" on Museum Island since April. Due to the high demand, the opening hours of the Old National Gallery were extended several times. The exhibition ended there in early August. In Hamburg, Friedrich's works attracted around 335,000 people at the beginning of the year. Another exhibition is planned in Dresden.

The exhibition in Greifswald is titled "Longings". The Pomeranian State Museum offers a diverse program for the opening, including storytellers, theater, guided tours, and interactive activities. Many guided tours are already fully booked, and the museum is open daily, including Mondays, to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

The Pomeranian State Museum is on track to set a new visitor record. Since late April, the exhibition "Caspar David Friedrich. Life Lines" has captivated visitors with 103 works, including 61 originals by Friedrich, mostly graphics, and 33 works by his contemporaries. In mid-July, the cabinet exhibition "Time Wanderer" opened, featuring works by the Japanese digital artist Hiroyuki Masuyama, who was inspired by Caspar David Friedrich's paintings. Among other works, he created two new interpretations of "Monk by the Sea" and "Stages of Life".

With 39,000 visitors in the first eight months, the Pomeranian State Museum has already received more guests than in the entire previous year, indicating a new visitor record.

