Crashes of 737 MAX aircraft: Boeing reaches agreement with US judiciary

In the crashes of two 737-MAX planes in October 2018 in Indonesia and March 2019 in Ethiopia, a total of 346 people had lost their lives. The Ministry of Justice declared in May that Boeing could be criminally prosecuted again due to this. An agreement with US regulatory bodies in early 2021 to halt investigations was no longer valid, as Boeing had violated the commitments made in it, according to the statement at the time.

The newly reached settlement provides that Boeing will pay a fine and invest at least 455 Million Dollars (approximately 420 Million Euros) in "Compliance- and Safety Programs".

Relatives of the crash victims expressed "deep disappointment" with the settlement, as their lawyer Robert Clifford announced. The past five years had shown that Boeing still "put profits over safety," Clifford stated. The current agreement contributes to this continuing. The families will call on the court during the next hearing to reject the deal, according to a filing by the lawyers.

Recently, several technical issues with Boeing planes caused unease. A section of the cabin wall of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 belonging to Alaska Airlines came loose during a flight. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a temporary flight ban for 737 MAX planes in January in response.

