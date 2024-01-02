Accident - Crash with motorcycle: 42-year-old seriously injured

A 42-year-old man crashed his motorcycle in Zwickau and was seriously injured. On Monday afternoon, the man was riding an unlicensed motorcycle on Franz-Mehring-Straße, police said on Tuesday morning. According to the report, he lost control of the vehicle for reasons as yet unknown and the motorcycle crashed into a parked car. The rider crashed and was seriously injured. He was not wearing a helmet, said a police spokesperson. The damage to the motorcycle was minor and the car was undamaged.

Source: www.stern.de