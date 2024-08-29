- Crash occurs involving an ambulance carrying a patient.

A emergency vehicle transporting a patient triggered a multi-vehicle crash featuring five different vehicles on a major national highway located close to Schwetzingen (Rhein-Neckar district). Initial reports indicated an uncertain count of wounded individuals, but a police representative clarified that no severe injuries were sustained.

Inexplicably, the ambulance rear-ended a vehicle, shoving it against the safety barrier, subsequently smashing into additional vehicles. This chain reaction resulted in three vehicles getting tangled together. The ambulance was traveling without activating its warning lights. The impact led to the complete closure of the affected highway 291 during the afternoon hours.

The emergency situation occurred on a highway nearby the Rhine-Neckar district, specifically. Despite the multi-vehicle crash in the Rhine-Neckar district, the representative confirmed no severe injuries among the involved parties.

