Traffic accident - Crash barrier pierces car in Oberberg district

In a traffic accident in Waldbröl, a crash barrier has pierced a car. According to the Oberberg district police, no one was apparently seriously injured in the incident early Wednesday morning in the Oberberg district. According to previous investigations, the small car had left the road and crashed into the crash barrier in such an unfortunate way that it penetrated the interior through the windshield and protruded out of the rear window.

Witnesses then observed a woman and a man trying to free the car from the crash barrier. When this failed, the two fled the scene of the accident on foot. The police did not find anyone at the vehicle owner's address. The officers seized the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

