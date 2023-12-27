Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsoberberg districtUpper Bergischguard railaccidentswaldbröltraffic accidenttrafficnorth rhine-westphaliacar

Crash barrier pierces car in Oberberg district

A crash in Waldbröl has resulted in a crash barrier piercing a car. According to the Oberberg district police, nobody was seriously injured in the incident early Wednesday morning in the Oberberg district. According to previous investigations, the small car had left the road and crashed into...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
A car pierced by a crash barrier stands on the side of the road after the accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A car pierced by a crash barrier stands on the side of the road after the accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic accident - Crash barrier pierces car in Oberberg district

In a traffic accident in Waldbröl, a crash barrier has pierced a car. According to the Oberberg district police, no one was apparently seriously injured in the incident early Wednesday morning in the Oberberg district. According to previous investigations, the small car had left the road and crashed into the crash barrier in such an unfortunate way that it penetrated the interior through the windshield and protruded out of the rear window.

Witnesses then observed a woman and a man trying to free the car from the crash barrier. When this failed, the two fled the scene of the accident on foot. The police did not find anyone at the vehicle owner's address. The officers seized the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The then President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) opens a meeting. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Günther: We are indebted to Schäuble

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President and CDU state chairman Daniel Günther has paid tribute to the achievements of former Bundestag President, Federal Minister and CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble. "Today is a sad day for Germany," said Günther on Wednesday. The country had lost one of its...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The then President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) opens a meeting. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Günther: We are indebted to Schäuble

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President and CDU state chairman Daniel Günther has paid tribute to the achievements of former Bundestag President, Federal Minister and CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble. "Today is a sad day for Germany," said Günther on Wednesday. The country had lost one of its...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public