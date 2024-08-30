- Crane hoists initial segment of the sunken vessel, Verity

Following numerous months of planning, the recovery of the sunken and fractured cargo ship "Verity" commenced in the German Bight, southwest of Helgoland. A floating crane hoisted the stern segment, measuring approximately 40 meters in length, as declared by a representative from the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn. The representative revealed that the section would initially be pulled up from the ocean floor at a depth of roughly 40 meters, ensuring the superstructure and main deck were visible above the water's surface. One of Europe's most robust floating cranes, the Hebo Lift 10, capable of lifting up to 2,200 tons, is being utilized for this salvage mission.

Prior to the lifting, divers installed pumps within the wreck to minimize its weight during the operation. Experts anticipate the lifting process to consummate the entire day. "As we lift, divers will shift the pumps to further decrease the weight," the representative announced. Subsequently, the wreck section will be utterly eliminated from the water's embrace and secured on a transport barge. "Currently, wave heights of up to 0.5 meters are predicted at the wreck site, which is advantageous for the ongoing tasks," the representative stated.

Tragedy Afoot

On October 24, 2023, the coastal motor ship "Verity," housing seven passengers, collided with the cargo ship "Polesie" in the German Bight, southwest of Helgoland. The 91-meter-long "Verity," sailing under the United Kingdom's flag, succumbed under the waves. Authorities suppose at least five crew members perished in the incident. The captain was found deceased, while four crew members remain missing. Two crew members were fortunately rescued. The wreck is nestled at a depth of nearly 40 meters and poses a danger to navigation. Meanwhile, the "Polesie," with 22 passengers aboard, remained seaworthy following the collision.

To execute the salvage operation, the wreck was divided into two segments underwater. The stern will be retrieved first, followed by the bow. The undertaking is expected to conclude on Tuesday. As a result of the salvage operation, a safety zone with a radius of one nautical mile has been established around the site. Both wreck segments will be towed to the Netherlands for appropriate disposal.

The recovery operation of the stern segment, which is part of the sunken cargo ship "Verity", is being conducted through the use of a shipping crane. Once the lifting process is completed, the retrieved section will be secured on a transport barge for disposal.

