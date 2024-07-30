- Court sentences drug dealer to several years in prison

Due to the sale of drugs to children and minors, a 38-year-old has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. In the trial at Neubrandenburg Regional Court, the man was accused of dealing in various drugs, including ecstasy pills in life-threatening form ("Blue Punisher"), as announced by a spokesperson for the court.

A total of 78 cases were tried in court - in all of them, the man sold drugs to children and minors. The youngest child was 12 years old. The man was active in the Neubrandenburg area from winter 2022 to summer 2023. The verdict is not yet final.

