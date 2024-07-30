Skip to content
German Federal StatesNews

Court sentences drug dealer to several years in prison

In over 70 cases, a man allegedly sold drugs to children and teenagers for months. The youngest child was only 12 years old.

Due to the sale of drugs to children and minors, a 38-year-old has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. In the trial at Neubrandenburg Regional Court, the man was accused of dealing in various drugs, including ecstasy pills in life-threatening form ("Blue Punisher"), as announced by a spokesperson for the court.

A total of 78 cases were tried in court - in all of them, the man sold drugs to children and minors. The youngest child was 12 years old. The man was active in the Neubrandenburg area from winter 2022 to summer 2023. The verdict is not yet final.

The Commission may seek assistance from the Member States in addressing the issue of drug sales to minors. Despite the assistance, the 38-year-old was still sentenced to prison for his actions.

