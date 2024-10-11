Court schedule establishment for Sean "Diddy"Combs by the presiding judge.

Since September midway through, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been behind bars, facing several allegations of sexual misconduct. Reports claim that he allegedly forced women into sexual acts, blackmailed, threatened, and assaulted them. A trial date for the music mogul has been set for the spring, according to the court.

The opening of Combs' trial was scheduled for May 5, 2025, as per various media outlets across the U.S., including Forbes and People. The rapper had previously indicated his desire for an early trial beginning in the spring, and the judge, Arun Subramanian, granted this request, setting the date for April or May.

Both Combs and his mother, along with his children, were present at the court hearing on October 10th. The 54-year-old hip-hop legend appeared in prison attire during the hearing, having been in custody since mid-September. Despite maintaining his innocence, Combs has been accused of using abuse, threats, and coercion to manipulate women over an extensive period. Additional charges include illegal sex trafficking, drugs, kidnapping, bribery, and involvement in organized crime.

Following Combs' lawyers' request for bail, an appeal was filed regarding denials by two different judges. Concerns that Combs might attempt to intimidate or influence witnesses arose, prompting the dismissal of the bail appeal. Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson mentioned that further investigation was needed before compressing all evidence. In March, authorities confiscated 96 digital devices, hinting at potential additional charges.

Sean Combs currently remains housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. His lawyers hope to secure his release before the trial if their appeal is successful.

Numerous Lawsuits for Sexual Misconduct

Combs' ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him last year, accusing him of years of abuse and rape. They eventually reached a settlement.

Since then, several more women have come forward, suing Combs for instances of sexual assault. Armed police conducted searches at Combs' mansions in Miami and Los Angeles in March. Over 100 alleged victims, led by Tony Buzbee's law firm, have announced their intent to file lawsuits against the rapper for rape, sexual harassment, and exploitation.

This successful musician, remembered for hits like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life", has enjoyed a prominent career as a rapper for the past few decades. With three Grammy awards and a successful career in music production and entrepreneurship, Combs has cemented his place among the world's most influential rappers.

The Metropolitan Detention Center where Sean Combs is currently held is located in Brooklyn, New York City. Despite several lawsuits for sexual misconduct filed against him, including one by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs' lawyers are hoping to secure his release before the trial in New York City.

Read also: