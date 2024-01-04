Deceased sex offender - Court publishes Epstein list: These prominent names are on it

In the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a court has published the real names of around 170 people who were allegedly previously treated anonymously. They were named in a civil dispute between the injured US-American Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell. The more than 900 pages of court documents include the names of former US President Bill Clinton and the British Prince Andrew, who were once considered Epstein's confidants. Epstein has been dead for almost four and a half years.

Those named need not have been an active part of the Epstein network

Being named does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that the name was mentioned in the civil proceedings. Some people on the list, for example, are also relatives of Epstein's abuse victims. Clinton, previously referred to in the trial as "John Doe 36" (roughly "Max Mustermann 36"), had not objected to his name being mentioned, according to the media.

The documents now published contain Clinton's name dozens of times, including in witness statements that place him close to Epstein's actions. Prince Andrew 's name appears just as frequently and in similar contexts. The aristocratic scion was able to avert civil proceedings in connection with Epstein's abuse ring in 2022. Despite the accusations made against him by US plaintiff Virginia Giuffre, he never publicly admitted to having sex with the then minor.

Epstein took his own life in custody

Epstein was arrested in July 2019. The businessman, who was connected in the highest circles, allegedly sexually abused numerous girls, including minors, and introduced them to other men. Around a month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the age of 66. According to official statements, he took his own life.

For decades, the abuse of numerous minors is said to have taken place on Epstein's estates in New York, Florida, Santa Fe and the Virgin Islands. An earlier indictment against Epstein resulted in a very favorable deal for the entrepreneur, which made him a symbol of a social elite that gets away with crime.

The case also caused a worldwide stir because the entrepreneur was networked in the highest circles. His relationships with celebrities and his death led to numerous rumors and conspiracy theories.

The publication of the documents that have now been released also led to much speculation about celebrities in advance. Former President Donald Trump is also named in the documents - but only in the context of the questioning of a witness who stated that she had never had sexual contact with Trump.

In contrast, the names of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson and the astrophysicist Stephen Hawking appear to be new. At least the one-time presence of the celebrities at one of Epstein's events seems to be inferred from them.

