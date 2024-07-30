- Court of First Instance objects to family allowance scheme

The Baden-Württemberg Constitutional Court has struck down a regulation on family allowance for civil servants. The previous provision in the state's salary law for reducing the allowance in cases of part-time employment was found to be incompatible with the principle of equality, the court in Stuttgart announced.

Civil servants and judges receive a child-related family allowance for each child. In cases of part-time employment, the allowance is reduced in the same proportion as the working hours. In the present case, both parents were employed part-time, but together they did not reach the regular working hours of full-time employment. The husband was employed at 51.85% and the wife, as the plaintiff, at 35.71%, as the court reported. Together, they had a working time of 87.56%. She received child benefit.

The State Office for Salaries and Pensions granted the woman the child-related family allowance, but only in the amount of her working time share of 35.71%. The employment of the man was not taken into account.

The Constitutional Court now criticized this. It sees the parents disadvantaged. They would be put at a disadvantage compared to single part-time employed civil servants who are also entitled to the allowance and receive it in the amount of their employment share.

The Constitutional Court's ruling implies that the current system of child allowance for civil servants is unfair, as it only considers the working hours of the primary claimant, disregarding the contribution of the secondary claimant with part-time employment. This situation contradicts the principle of equality, and therefore, the child allowance regulation should be revised to include the 'child allowance' for both parents proportionately based on their individual working hours.

