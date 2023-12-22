Demonstrations - Court again overturns Frankfurt demo ban

Once again, a court has overturned a ban on demonstrations in Frankfurt. On Friday, the administrative court allowed the "Stop the genocide in Gaza! Stop the occupation of Palestine!", which the city had banned on Thursday as potentially anti-Semitic.

The administrative court stated that the ban was "obviously unlawful". A ban on demonstrations can only be imposed if public safety is directly at risk. There were no indications of this. The city was "merely referring indiscriminately to experiences of previous demonstrations". However, these had subsequently proved to be incorrect. A demonstration on November 9th had gone off without a hitch until it was broken up.

Frankfurt had banned the demonstration with around 1000 registered participants as potentially anti-Semitic. The registrant had attracted attention in the past for making anti-Semitic statements. "It can be assumed with a probability bordering on certainty that punishable anti-Semitic statements, threats and actions would be made in the context of this gathering. A ban on the assembly is therefore justified and ultimately unavoidable," the reasoning states.

An appeal by the city against the administrative court's decision was rejected by the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) late on Friday evening. According to the VGH, the city had not sufficiently demonstrated "that holding the notified assembly would result in an immediate threat to public safety, which could be effectively countered solely by banning the assembly". "The assembly can therefore take place as planned."

Rallies in connection with the Middle East conflict had already been alternately permitted and banned by various authorities on several occasions.

