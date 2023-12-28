Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalityprenzlauer bergpoliceberlin

Couple attacked and injured in front of apartment building in Prenzlauer Berg

A couple has been attacked and injured by a presumably homeless man in front of a residential building in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. A 69-year-old man and his 65-year-old partner wanted to enter the house in Wörther Straße on Thursday night and pushed aside a shopping cart in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A police vehicle on the side of the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police vehicle on the side of the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin - Couple attacked and injured in front of apartment building in Prenzlauer Berg

A couple has been attacked and injured by a presumably homeless man in front of a residential building in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. A 69-year-old man and his 65-year-old partner wanted to enter the house in Wörther Straße on Thursday night and pushed aside a shopping cart in front of the entrance, according to the police. The attacker - according to the police from the homeless milieu - then allegedly stepped out of the house and suddenly punched the 69-year-old.

The man fell to the ground and the attacker is said to have kicked his head several times. The 65-year-old stated that she was grabbed by the suspect's hair and pushed down the stairs.

The 42-year-old attacker made off with the shopping cart but was located nearby. He was arrested. As it was suspected that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, blood was taken from him. The 69-year-old suffered a head injury and he and his wife were taken to hospital. The police are investigating dangerous bodily harm.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest