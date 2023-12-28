Berlin - Couple attacked and injured in front of apartment building in Prenzlauer Berg

A couple has been attacked and injured by a presumably homeless man in front of a residential building in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg. A 69-year-old man and his 65-year-old partner wanted to enter the house in Wörther Straße on Thursday night and pushed aside a shopping cart in front of the entrance, according to the police. The attacker - according to the police from the homeless milieu - then allegedly stepped out of the house and suddenly punched the 69-year-old.

The man fell to the ground and the attacker is said to have kicked his head several times. The 65-year-old stated that she was grabbed by the suspect's hair and pushed down the stairs.

The 42-year-old attacker made off with the shopping cart but was located nearby. He was arrested. As it was suspected that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, blood was taken from him. The 69-year-old suffered a head injury and he and his wife were taken to hospital. The police are investigating dangerous bodily harm.

Source: www.stern.de