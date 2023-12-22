World Darts Championship - Coup repeats itself: Hempel defeats van den Bergh again

Florian Hempel produced a brilliant comeback at the World Darts Championship in London and once again knocked Belgian star Dimitri van den Bergh out of the tournament. The 33-year-old from Cologne turned around a 0:2 deficit with a sensational comeback and surprisingly won 3:2.

"I'm the man for the comebacks," said Hempel during the winner's interview. Two years and one day ago, Hempel had already won this duel at the World Championships, winning 3:1. The former handball player got off to a weak start, but then improved noticeably and actually prevailed in the end thanks to strong nerves.

Important win for Hempel for two reasons

Last year's semi-finalist van den Bergh, who even had match darts in the fourth set, has to cope with a very bitter early exit at Alexandra Palace. For Hempel, the win is important for two reasons: he remains in the running at the World Championship and will meet Stephen Bunting or Ryan Joyce (both England) in round three. Hempel is also defending his Tour Card, which allows him to take part in many important tournaments in 2024.

Fellow countryman Gabriel Clemens had already reached the third round and will now face the English world-class professional Dave Chisnall. Ricardo Pietreczko still has a chance to reach the third round against Callan Rydz on Saturday. In this round, he can expect a duel with top favorite Luke Humphries from England.

Source: www.stern.de