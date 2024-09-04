Skip to content
Country's Dominant Strategy at Unimedizin: Large-Scale Influence

For an extended period, University Medical Center Mainz has been experiencing financial deficits and accruing debt. Part of this burden is now assumed by the state. Minister Hoch delineates the reasons behind this move.

University medicine requires oxygen, asserted Minister Clemens Hoch.

The SPD's Minister of Health and Science for Rhineland-Palatinate, Clemens Hoch, views the significant financial assistance from the state to the financially struggling University Medical Center Mainz as a major undertaking. With the planned partial debt relief of 400 million euros for the following year, the new Uni-medicine board is set to receive a boost, Hoch stated in Mainz. "Uni-medicine needs some breathing space."

He anticipates that the board will unveil a trustworthy plan by the year's end, allowing for a balanced budget with no deficit by the end of the fifth year. However, with the current debt and its accompanying high interest burden, which is roughly double the amount of the partial debt relief, this route seems impracticable, the Minister stated. "The following years are going to be quite challenging." Any potential budget surpluses could potentially be directed into a dedicated fund in the future.

Following this financial aid, the Ministry might announce additional measures to support Uni-medicine.

