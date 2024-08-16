- Country promotes castration of stray cats

Street cats are to be protected from suffering and distress, as the state of Lower Saxony is promoting an action for the castration of animals with 400,000 euros. From August 19 to September 15 and from November 4 to December 15, the cats can be castrated free of charge at participating veterinary practices, the Ministry of Agriculture announced. The action aims to enable the castration, identification, and registration of around 3,500 feral house cats.

"Fewer neglected and suffering street cats mean more animal welfare," said Minister Miriam Staudte (Greens). Because, according to the ministry, more than 200,000 free-living house cats live in Lower Saxony under often miserable conditions. Diseases that spread among the animals are also a risk for house cats from private households that can become infected during outdoor activities.



