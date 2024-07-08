Countries fear significant price increase for Germany ticket

The countries are reportedly afraid that there will be a significant price increase for the Germany Ticket as early as October of this year, if the Federal Government does not make the remaining funds from the previous year available as promised. "69 or 79 Euro is the worst-case scenario if the Federal Government does not transfer the remaining funds from 2023 as promised," quoted the "Rheinische Post" from circles within the countries on Monday.

The Germany Ticket currently costs 49 Euro per month, but it is uncertain how long this price will be maintained. The Transport Ministers Conference had agreed in January that the Germany Ticket should cost 49 Euro until the end of the year. However, it is questionable whether this will be possible. A special Transport Ministers Conference is taking place on Monday to discuss the future of the Ticket.

The special conference of the Transport Ministers serves as a show of unity against the Federal Government, quoted the "Rheinische Post" from circles within the countries further. According to this report, there is great concern that the price for the Germany Ticket will already be increased to 1. Euro on October 1st. The Federal Government and the States have each pledged 1.5 billion Euro per year for the Germany Ticket. In addition, the Federal Government had promised to transfer unused funds from the start year 2023 to 2024 - but this has not happened yet.

Moreover, it was reportedly said in circles within the countries that due to the different economic viability of the Ticket at the price, a "patchwork quilt" could result. "That would be the practical end of the Germany Ticket."

