Countless Russian unmanned aerial vehicles patrolling over Ukraine.

Russia Launches Nighttime Drone Assault on Ukraine, Over half Intercepted

The Ukrainian military reports downing 22 out of 56 Russian drones in a nighttime attack. Another 27 drones might've been intercepted and crashed due to electronic countermeasures. Two drones were allegedly turned back towards Belarus. However, five drones did manage to hit infrastructure in regions near the frontline. Attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv were reported. Although no casualties were reported, power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo Security Chief Arrested

Ukraine's security service (SBU) has detained the security chief of the state energy company Ukrenergo. He's accused of justifying the Russian invasion and doubting the existence of an independent Ukrainian state. Additionally, he's alleged to have supported the killing of civilians and provided info about the impact of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees in connection with the case, stating that any pro-Russian aggression statements are unacceptable. Ukrenergo also revealed that nine of its employees have been killed due to Russian attacks, while another eleven are at the frontline. If found guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 US Ambassador Dashes Zelensky's NATO Membership Hopes

NATO currently has no intentions of inviting Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, according to the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". "I think NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unchangeable path to membership and will eventually become a NATO member. However, the alliance is not at a stage where it's discussing a short-term invitation," Smith stated before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO being a central point.

06:56 White House Announces Date for Ramstein Meeting

The US government has rescheduled the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will hold it online. The White House announced this following a call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional millions in aid for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was to lead a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. The latest meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: "High-Tech" Russian Weapons Found with HezbollahIsrael's military has discovered "high-tech" Russian weapons in the possession of Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He shared this information with the French daily "Le Figaro", stating that only the Lebanese army is allowed to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has built hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area where we've recently found a number of high-tech Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Tragic Record in Mines and Unexploded Ordnance CasualtiesA mine clearance conference in Ukraine is ongoing today in Lausanne. The UN considers Ukraine the most heavily mined country globally. An area, equivalent to twice the size of Bavaria, poses a danger zone, alongside mined maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties have resulted from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 mine clearance experts are currently at work. They've surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Defense Alerts in Ukraine Amidst Drone AttacksNumerous parts of Ukraine are under attack from Russian combat drones overnight. Air alerts are in effect in most regions, but there are no initial reports of damage. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the border region of Bryansk has shot down three Ukrainian drones, the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, reports on Telegram. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Ammunition FactoryUkraine and Lithuania are planning to establish a joint ammunition factory, the Lithuanian Economy Ministry announced. The plant will manufacture versatile RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to commence next year in Lithuania.

00:04 DHL Warehouse Explosion in Britain: Russia InvestigatedAfter a fire in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are examining if it was a Russian sabotage act, the Guardian reports. On July 22, an explosion reportedly occurred in the warehouse, caused by an explosive device in a package transported by airplane. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Around the same time, a similar incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, with the federal prosecutor's office taking charge of the investigation. Security sources suspect it was an action initiated by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky Attends NATO MeetingPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is scheduled to join the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per the updated meeting schedule. Zelensky recently shared his victory strategy, which includes an invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unaware of Nord Koreans at the FrontlineNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte cannot verify reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Such reports make him uneasy. Zelensky accused North Korea of sending its personnel to Russia, who were supposed to work in Russian factories and serve in the army. Russia denies these allegations.

21:23 Biden Announces $425 Million Aid Package for KyivThe United States has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million. This package includes military aid such as ammunition and armored vehicles, as stated by the presidential office. President Joe Biden discussed this aid with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

20:56 Zelensky Wants Russians to Understand War's ImpactPresident Zelensky of Ukraine is determined to end the war on his terms by next year. He presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament, but it seems to have little impact on the Kremlin.

20:28 Slovak Prosecutors Allegedly Buy Disability Status to Avoid ConscriptionUkraine's General Prosecutor's Office is investigating around 50 prosecutors in the Chmelnytskyi region for allegedly purchasing a disability grade to evade military service. According to a news report, these prosecutors also received disability pensions. Some of them even secured this status before the war began, making it harder for them to be dismissed and giving them an advantage in promotions.

19:58 Russian Propaganda Targets Harmless Youth TrendRussia's latest trend - Quadrobing, where children and youth dress up as animals and imitate their behaviors - has sparked controversy for months. The Kremlin and the church view this trend as the corrupting influence of Western culture and the LGBTQ community, and they demand severe punishments.

After the nighttime drone attack on Ukraine by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his concerns about the impact of such attacks on his nation. He stated, "Despite the interception of over half of the Russian drones, five drones successfully hit infrastructure in regions near the frontline, causing power outages in certain areas." Furthermore, Zelensky highlighted the ongoing attack on Ukraine, saying, "The attack on Ukraine continues, and it's a reminder of the importance of international support and solidarity in our fight against Russian aggression."

