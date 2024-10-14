Countless railway tracks stand prepared for reactivation.

In Germany, around 5,400 kilometers of disused railway tracks are up for rejuvenation to connect more people to the railway network. However, only a meager 21 kilometers have been restored in the past two years. Two organizations, namely the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) and the Alliance pro Rail, have now urged for a quicker rate and more government financing.

The VDV and Alliance pro Rail argued at a Berlin event that not enough derelict railways in Germany are being reactivated. In the past two years, only 21 kilometers of track have been brought back to life, they pointed out. These abandoned tracks are often short stretches, but their reactivation could provide thousands of locals with access to the national rail network once again.

Every two years, the associations compile a list of lines suitable for reactivation. This year, they added 74 new lines, totaling 949 kilometers. "We now have 325 lines with 5,426 kilometers awaiting reactivation," noted Martin Henke from the VDV.

This year, Dirk Flege from Alliance pro Rail expects 30 kilometers to be made functional again. "Given this slow pace, the federal and state governments must do more to support local initiatives," he insisted. Their proposals could reconnect 379 towns and communities with 3.8 million people to the rail network, while also boosting the regional economy, the organizations explained. "Connecting to the nationwide rail network is a way to combat isolation and is, therefore, an undeniably political issue," said Henke.

The two organizations urged politics to streamline planning procedures and increase funding. They suggested a yearly budget increase for the Local Transport Finance Act from the current 2 billion euros to 3 billion euros from 2025. This, according to the VDV, would have a substantial impact and allow them to upgrade their infrastructure more quickly. However, the government's support for reactivations depends on a thorough feasibility study that must prove the economic viability of the track renovation. The organizations acknowledge that Germany's major economic and transportation challenges cannot be addressed solely through the reactivation of railway lines.

Some of the lines with the potential to benefit the most people include the Bottwartalbahn between Heilbronn and Marbach in Baden-Württemberg or the Brexbach and Holzbachtalbahn between Engers-Siershahn-Selters-Altenkirchen in Rhineland-Palatinate.

