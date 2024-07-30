Countdown to Wacken Open Air is on

Last year, large parts of the Wacken Open Air festival sank into mud due to almost constant rain. This year, the organizers have stepped up their ground protection measures. However, there was another incident overnight when a merchandise tent caught fire.

Rain and mud are practically traditions at the Wacken Open Air (W:O:A), but it hasn't been this bad since 2024. The grounds in Schleswig-Holstein turned into a muddy mess, with cars and wellies getting stuck. This year, things could run more smoothly for organizers and fans, with current weather forecasts looking good. The Sunday start of the event also seems to be running more smoothly than last year, according to local police.

The new traffic concept by the organizers and the additional arrival day, along with the more relaxed weather, seem to be having an effect. A third of the expected 85,000 metalheads are already on site, according to police. Today, Tuesday, is the main arrival day, and it remains to be seen if the traffic concept can hold up.

Firefighters and ambulances had to be called in the night as a fire broke out on the grounds. Around 4:00 AM, an unknown cause started a fire in a merchandise tent, which then spread to two cars and three tents. Three people are suspected of suffering from smoke inhalation.

Measures Against Mud

The Wacken Open Air is one of the world's largest heavy metal festivals. Starting with 800 visitors in 1990, it now attracts 85,000 fans from around the world each year, turning the village of 2,000 inhabitants into the scene's epicenter for several days.

The event begins tomorrow, Wednesday, and runs until August 3rd. With the possibility of unexpected rain, organizers have taken extra precautions with ground protection. In recent days, numerous aluminum stakes have been laid to ensure safe and dry passage for both cars and pedestrians through the mud.

One of the headliners at the 33rd W:O:A is the Scorpions, who previously played in Wacken in 2012. Other expected acts include Korn, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian, Gene Simmons, and Bülent Ceylan & Band from Mannheim, and Knorkator. Tickets for 2024 sold out within four and a half hours.

Despite the improved weather forecasts, the memory of last year's muddy chaos still looms over the Wacken Open Air festival. Regardless, rock music enthusiasts are eager to enjoy performances from bands like Bülent Ceylan & Band and Knorkator, who are set to perform this year.

