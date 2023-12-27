Elections - Countdown to the repeat election is on: Tight schedule

The preparations for the partial repeat of the Bundestag elections in February are on a tight schedule. The printing of ballot papers is due to begin on Thursday (December 28) and the district electoral offices will set up the electoral registers on Friday. A schedule with important key dates is now available online, as announced by the state electoral administration on Wednesday.

On the Tuesday after the New Year, election advertising officially begins on Berlin's streets, for example with the hanging up of posters. From January 3, the election notifications will be delivered, including information about the polling station, and from January 8, postal voting documents will be issued. The last delivery of election notifications is scheduled for January 21. Election day is Sunday, February 11. Polling stations will be open from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm.

In a ruling on December 19, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the Bundestag election must be repeated in 455 of Berlin's 2256 electoral districts and associated postal voting districts. State election director Stephan Bröchler assumes that around 550,000 Berliners will be able to vote. That would be just over a fifth of the number of eligible voters in the election on September 26, 2021, which was marked by glitches and errors.

Source: www.stern.de