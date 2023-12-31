Reconditioning - Counseling for victims of injustice in the GDR well received

The trauma counseling for victims of political persecution in the GDR has been well received a good two years after its launch. However, the number of counseling sessions is difficult to quantify, said a spokeswoman for the Brandenburg Commissioner for Dealing with the Consequences of the Communist Dictatorship on Sunday. Counseling sessions are offered approximately once a month in Senftenberg, Neuruppin, Potsdam and Frankfurt (Oder).

The trauma counseling service was developed to help people cope with their everyday lives who are still suffering from the effects of political injustice today, explained Brandenburg's Commissioner for Reappraisal Maria Nooke.

People were suffering from great insecurity and found it very difficult to build trust and talk about the injustice. The experiences continue to have an impact on everyday life to this day. The offer is aimed at anyone who feels heavily burdened by the consequences of political injustice or who is accompanying someone who has had traumatic experiences.

