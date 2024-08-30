Could Nvidia's AI advancements potentialy face a bursting point?

Seldom have Q4 earnings been yearned for with such fervent excitement as those from Nvidia. The American semiconductor giant miraculously boosted both revenue and profit in the previous quarter - however, numerous investors were left dissatisfied. Seems like the enthusiasm for the Silicon Valley-based corporation was excessively high. What consequences might this entail for the AI sector? Could it be that the advancement of Artificial Intelligence isn't as progressed as represented? And how much untapped potential remain in Nvidia's chips?

