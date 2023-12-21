Pharmacies - Cough syrup to insulin: persistent supply bottlenecks lamented

According to the Lower Saxony Chamber of Pharmacists, the problem of supply bottlenecks for medicines has worsened considerably. For example, various antihypertensive drugs, antidepressants for adolescents and certain asthma medications are not available, said board member Gabriele Röscheisen-Pfeifer to the German Press Agency. "We have cough syrups and even insulins that are out of stock. New products are added to the portfolio every day," reported the pharmacist from Oldenburg.

The chamber advises patients to look for a regular pharmacy, as they can make a lot of things possible - for example, to obtain alternative remedies in consultation with the prescribing doctor or to produce fever syrups or suppositories for children themselves.

Pharmacists feel let down by the federal government. They are being burdened with more and more bureaucracy, they criticize. The supply difficulties lead to extra work that is neither appreciated nor rewarded, said Röscheisen-Pfeifer. Shortages of anaesthetics used in palliative care - i.e. to alleviate the pain of dying people - are also a cause for concern.

The supply bottlenecks and supply difficulties are a nationwide problem. The President of the Lower Saxony Chamber of Pharmacists, Cathrin Burs, called on Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to engage in a "constructive dialog" with pharmacists in order to improve the supply of medicines to the population.

According to Burs, the main reason for the supply difficulties are undesirable developments in the past. For example, the production of active ingredients for the global market had been relocated to a few plants in the Far East for cost reasons. A thyroid medication produced abroad, for example, is not available until 2028, according to the announcement. Burs called for more active ingredients and medicines to be produced in the European Union again.

