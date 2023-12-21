Weather - Cottbus Zoo remains closed due to storm

Due to the stormy weather in Brandenburg, Cottbus Zoo remained closed on Thursday. The decision was made by the zoo in consultation with the fire department, according to the city of Cottbus. The reason for this was the official storm warning issued by the German Weather Service for Berlin and Brandenburg. Parts of the Volkspark Potsdam will therefore also be closed until Saturday morning as a precautionary measure. According to ProPotsdam GmbH, this affects the forest park in the east and a section of the Remisenpark in the north of the park, where there are many old trees.

The regional control center of the fire department in Brandenburg registered seven weather-related operations due to fallen trees or branches by midday. According to the fire department, the situation in Berlin was relatively calm until midday. According to the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg, parks and gardens will remain open for the time being on Thursday. However, visitors are asked to exercise caution. A spokesperson for the foundation told dpa that it is not advisable to visit the parks.

Source: www.stern.de