Cottbus zoo closed: Possible case of avian influenza

Cottbus Zoo has closed for the time being due to a possible case of avian influenza. A spokeswoman for the zoo said on Sunday that samples would first have to be taken to clarify the situation. It was initially unclear how long the closure would last.

