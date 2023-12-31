Diseases - Cottbus zoo closed: Possible case of avian influenza
Cottbus Zoo has closed for the time being due to a possible case of avian influenza. A spokeswoman for the zoo said on Sunday that samples would first have to be taken to clarify the situation. It was initially unclear how long the closure would last.
Source: www.stern.de