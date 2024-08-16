- Cottbus Tournament of Champions retains World Cup status

The prestigious Championships in Cottbus retains its status as a World Cup event in gymnastics. This was confirmed by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) during the Olympic Games in Paris for the years 2025 to 2028 and has now been announced. The 28th edition will take place from February 20 to 23, 2025, at the Lausitz-Arena. The FIG announced this on its website.

The new World Cup series will consist of six events instead of the current four starting next season. In addition to Cottbus, Baku, Doha, and Cairo, Antalya and Osijek will be added. There will also be five World Challenge Cups. The Championships have been held in Cottbus since 1979. This year, more than 300 athletes from 73 nations participated, setting a new record for participation.

The gymnastics event at the Championships in Cottbus attracts athletes from around the world. Competitors can expect to participate in the prestigious gymnastics meet, which will be held in Antalya and Osijek as part of the expanded World Cup series beginning next season.

Read also: