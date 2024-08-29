Skip to content
Cottbus Records Highest Temperature in Germany at 35.5 degrees Celsius

Towards the latter part of the month, temperatures significantly increase, predominantly affecting Brandenburg.

Intense heat levels were documented in numerous areas of Berlin and Brandenburg.
On Thursday, Germany witnessed its peak temperatures primarily in Cottbus. The German Weather Service (DWD) reported a temperature of 35.5°C at approximately 3:50 PM, setting a new record for the day.

Claiming the second position was Brandenburg. In the town of Wusterwitz, situated in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district, the mercury soared to 35.3°C around 4:30 PM. Other locations such as Brandenburg's capital Potsdam and Jena in Thuringia also registered temperatures of 35.2°C, as per the weather service's reports.

Berlin and Brandenburg experienced an extended heatwave. The DWD stated, "It's safe to say that today broke the yearly heat record in Berlin and Brandenburg," emphasizing the intense heat experienced in these regions.

Despite this, Germany's highest temperature recorded since the New Year surpassed that of Cottbus. On August 13, the temperature rose to an astounding 36.5°C in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate, as reported by the DWD.

Cottbus held Germany's peak temperature record for a short period on Thursday. However, this was subsequently surpassed by Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweler in Rhineland-Palatinate on August 13.

