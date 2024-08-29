- Cottbus Records Highest Temperature in Germany at 35.5 Degrees Celsius

In Cottbus, the hottest temperature recorded across Germany on Thursday hit a high. As per initial reports from the German Weather Service (DWD), the mercury touched 35.5 degrees Celsius around 3:50 PM.

The cities of Berlin and Brandenburg turned into a thermal hub. The DWD boldly declared, "It's fair to say that today was the warmest day of the year in Berlin and Brandenburg," focusing on this region in particular.

Claiming the second spot in Germany's heat chart was Brandenburg: The town of Wusterwitz in Potsdam-Mittelmark district recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius around 4:30 PM. The state capital of Brandenburg wasn't far behind, with temperatures reaching 35.2 degrees in Potsdam.

The thermometer in Berlin also surpassed 30 degrees: 34.7 degrees were recorded in Berlin-Tempelhof, 34.1 degrees in Berlin-Dahlem, and 34.1 degrees in Berlin-Buch. It's important to note that all these readings are preliminary.

Despite the heat wave impacting various parts of Germany, Cottbus held the record for the highest temperature on Thursday, reaching 35.5 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, Cottbus usually doesn't make headlines for extreme weather conditions.

