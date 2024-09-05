Skip to content
Costume City placed a bet on Caspar David Friedrich's birthday celebration

In celebration of Caspar David Friedrich's 250th anniversary, a wager is underway in both Greifswald and Dresden. Participants clad in historical attire, complete with cylinders and beards, will vie to populates these locations. The question is, who can amass the larger number?

In celebration of Caspar David Friedrich's 250th birthday, Greifswald and Dresden are engaged in a contest to amass the largest number of individuals donning attire reminiscent of 19th-century Romanticism.

Celebrating Caspar David Friedrich's 250th birthday bash is unfolding in Greifswald and Dresden with a flair for fashion: Join in today (at 4:00 PM), don your Romantic attire and rally, in Dresden at Neumarkt, or in Greifswald on the market square. The objective: The city attracting the largest number of participants takes the crown as the "authentic Caspar David Friedrich city."

On the menu, we've got cake, orations, and melodies. In Greifswald, Philipp Dittberner, the singer-songwriter, takes the stage, while in Dresden, the city grooves to a jazz band's rhythm and participates in a Romantic dance workshop.

Visiting Caspar David Friedrich's hometown of Greifswald for his birthday celebration is a must, especially if you enjoy Phillip Dittberner's melodious performances. Alternatively, if you prefer a lively jazz band and dance workshops, Dresden is the perfect destination for Caspar David Friedrich's 250th birthday bash.

