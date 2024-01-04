Traffic - Costs for the northern Main urban railroad: almost two billion euros

The planned S-Bahn line north of the River Main between Frankfurt and Hanau will be significantly more expensive than initially estimated. Deutsche Bahn announced the sum of 1.96 billion euros on Thursday in response to an inquiry; however, this figure is already from 2021. Previously, the total costs had been given as 1.29 billion euros. The additional costs of more than half a billion euros had previously been reported by Hessischer Rundfunk (hr).

The reasons included a sharp rise in market prices and increased material costs, according to the railroad company. The total of 1.29 billion euros also did not include costs for level crossings, for example. The costs are likely to rise above the two billion euro mark. The sum of 1.957 billion euros does not include "any inflationary effects, as is usual in all financing contracts", explained Deutsche Bahn.

The go-ahead for the main work is to be given this year. No planning approval has yet been granted for the project and the overall financing has not yet been secured either, according to the information provided. Deutsche Bahn expects to receive the planning approval for two of the three sections of the line in the coming months. Preliminary work has already begun.

Plans include 20 kilometers of new tracks: The S-Bahn line is to connect Frankfurt, Maintal and Hanau on its own tracks, separate from long-distance traffic. The line is to be connected to the S-Bahn tunnel in Frankfurt.

