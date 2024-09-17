Skip to content
Cosmic marvel, antibiotic resistance dilemma, overlooked gemstone gem: Stay updated on today's headlines

Daily Overlook from CNN's 5 Things: Highlighting the news you likely overlooked amidst your bustling day.

 and  Christian Meier
3 min read
Lunar spectacle gracing Osaka, Japan.
☆ Editor's Note: CNN's Daily Digest is your go-to source for the day's latest news and intriguing stories to kickstart and wrap up your day.

🎉 Welcome to Daily Digest PM! In a bold move, Instagram will soon implement new settings, making millions of teen accounts private and limiting their viewable content to promote user protection.

Catch up on what you might have missed today:

5 things

1️⃣ A cosmic show: Tuesday's fall harvest supermoon will also trigger a partial lunar eclipse, giving the illusion of a missing section on the moon. This captivating phenomenon will be visible throughout Europe, much of Asia, Africa, North America, and South America for approximately an hour.

2️⃣ Antibiotic Armageddon: According to a new study, nearly 40 million people could perish due to antibiotic-resistant infections between now and 2050, a major threat to global health, declared the World Health Organization.

3️⃣ Boxing day bonuses: Sam's Club plans to increase wages to $16 an hour, in hopes of retaining workers. Costco employees may consider switching jobs due to this Walmart-affiliated chain's move.

4️⃣ Sick vacation: Don't let a minor stomach illness spoil your vacation. Get informed on deadly diseases to avoid, as some can be fatal.

Emergency responders hastily extricate passenger from flaming vehicle. A Minnesota State patrol officer and surrounding motorists promptly worked to free a commuting driver from a blazing vehicle, which veered off the roadway and collided with a street lamp.

5️⃣ Rare resurrection: Ruby, sapphire, and diamond have long been jewelry favorites, but during the Victorian era, a lesser-known gemstone captured hearts — and is now making a comeback.

Must-watch video

🔥 Life-saving act: A Minnesota state trooper and nearby motorists worked together to rescue a person from a burning car after it swerved off the highway and collided with a light pole. The driver's injuries were not serious.

Headlines

Massive blasts in Lebanon injure thousands, as Hezbollah points fingers towards Israel• Entertainment news: Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail, to remain in detention after federal indictment• School safety measures increased in Springfield, Ohio, over rumors concerning Haitian immigrants

💊 Pill power: Oral forms of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss are gaining popularity, potentially revolutionizing treatment for weight-loss seekers.

Worth checking out

🎾 Recycling winners: Once tennis balls have lost their bounce, they typically end up in landfills and take centuries to decompose. A Belgian designer's innovative solutions have gained widespread admiration.

Astonishing figure

💵 $10 trillion: That's how much in Zimbabwean dollars (equivalent to about $22 USD) was bestowed upon winners of this year's IG Nobel Prizes. The prizes honor quirky research.

Health tips

Drinking coffee or tea daily: Moderate caffeine consumption (approximately three cups a day) may help reduce the risk of cardiac-related ailments, according to new research.

Quiz

Artistic Craftswoman Mathilde Wittock.

👨 A recent report revealed that men have increased their presence in leadership roles. What percentage of C-suite positions do they currently occupy? A. 55%B. 40%C. 20%D. 10%⬇️ Unravel the answer below.

Positive vibes

😎 We like to end on a positive note: Nearly three decades after the debut of Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," the long-anticipated sequel offers a contemporary wardrobe influence — perfect for your upcoming Halloween victory parade!

Cheers to the end of the day

👋 We'll catch up with you tomorrow! 🌠 Quiz answer: C. According to the report, men now hold 20% of C-suite positions. 📧 Explore all of CNN's newsletters.

Daily Digest PM is curated by CNN's Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce, and Kimberly Richardson.

