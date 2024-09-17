☆ Editor's Note: CNN's Daily Digest is your go-to source for the day's latest news and intriguing stories to kickstart and wrap up your day. Sign up here.

5 things

1️⃣ A cosmic show: Tuesday's fall harvest supermoon will also trigger a partial lunar eclipse, giving the illusion of a missing section on the moon. This captivating phenomenon will be visible throughout Europe, much of Asia, Africa, North America, and South America for approximately an hour.

2️⃣ Antibiotic Armageddon: According to a new study, nearly 40 million people could perish due to antibiotic-resistant infections between now and 2050, a major threat to global health, declared the World Health Organization.

3️⃣ Boxing day bonuses: Sam's Club plans to increase wages to $16 an hour, in hopes of retaining workers. Costco employees may consider switching jobs due to this Walmart-affiliated chain's move.

4️⃣ Sick vacation: Don't let a minor stomach illness spoil your vacation. Get informed on deadly diseases to avoid, as some can be fatal.

5️⃣ Rare resurrection: Ruby, sapphire, and diamond have long been jewelry favorites, but during the Victorian era, a lesser-known gemstone captured hearts — and is now making a comeback.

Must-watch video

🔥 Life-saving act: A Minnesota state trooper and nearby motorists worked together to rescue a person from a burning car after it swerved off the highway and collided with a light pole. The driver's injuries were not serious.

Headlines

• Massive blasts in Lebanon injure thousands, as Hezbollah points fingers towards Israel• Entertainment news: Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail, to remain in detention after federal indictment• School safety measures increased in Springfield, Ohio, over rumors concerning Haitian immigrants

Trending topics

💊 Pill power: Oral forms of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss are gaining popularity, potentially revolutionizing treatment for weight-loss seekers.

Worth checking out

🎾 Recycling winners: Once tennis balls have lost their bounce, they typically end up in landfills and take centuries to decompose. A Belgian designer's innovative solutions have gained widespread admiration.

Astonishing figure

💵 $10 trillion: That's how much in Zimbabwean dollars (equivalent to about $22 USD) was bestowed upon winners of this year's IG Nobel Prizes. The prizes honor quirky research.

Health tips

☕ Drinking coffee or tea daily: Moderate caffeine consumption (approximately three cups a day) may help reduce the risk of cardiac-related ailments, according to new research.

Quiz

👨 A recent report revealed that men have increased their presence in leadership roles. What percentage of C-suite positions do they currently occupy? A. 55%B. 40%C. 20%D. 10%⬇️ Unravel the answer below.

Positive vibes

😎 We like to end on a positive note: Nearly three decades after the debut of Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," the long-anticipated sequel offers a contemporary wardrobe influence — perfect for your upcoming Halloween victory parade!

