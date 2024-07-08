Judgment of the regional court - Corruption in the construction of the Barberini - defendants convicted

During the construction of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, bribes have flowed following a ruling by the Regional Court. In the corruption trial, two defendants were sentenced today. Assets are also to be seized. The matter concerns actions in the years 2014 and 2015. The Barberini Museum of art patron Hasso Plattner was opened in Potsdam in 2017.

One defendant was found guilty of bribery in particularly serious commercial dealings, as the court in Potsdam announced. The sentence of one year and two months in prison is suspended. The defendant, who acted as a technical advisor, is believed by the court to have provided information prematurely in a tender procedure and accepted money payments in return.

A second defendant must pay a fine of 120 installments of 180 Euro each for bribery in a particularly serious case. He is believed by the court to have been commissioned as a subcontractor for building supervision services on the instigation of the other defendant. The court ordered the seizure of approximately 114,000 Euro or approximately 156,500 Euro from the defendants following the verdict.

The corruption trial surrounding the Barberini Museum's construction in Potsdam has brought focus on the role of bribes in the process. Hasso Plattner, the art patron who opened the Barberini Museum in Potsdam in 2017, has distanced himself from the ongoing corruption trial. The Regional Court in Potsdam has been overseeing the corruption case related to the construction of Museum Barberini in the Brandenburg region. Despite the corruption trial, the Barberini Museum in Potsdam continues to attract visitors interested in its extensive art collections. The construction of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam has been tainted by allegations of corruption, which is a significant setback for regional museums. Following the corruption trial, calls for stricter regulations and oversight in the construction process of museums in Germany have grown louder.

Read also: