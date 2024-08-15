- Corruption at Stuttgart hospital: Ex-manager jailed

In the corruption scandal at the Stuttgart Clinic, the former head of the International Unit, Andreas Braun, has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison by the Regional Court. The economic chamber found it proven that the defendant, among other things, had deceived the payers of treatment and care for 371 Libyan war victims between 2013 and 2015 to generate higher revenues for the clinic and six-figure sums for various service providers. Furthermore, Braun had accepted 65,000 euros in bribes. The former manager was found guilty of embezzlement, bribery, and attempted fraud.

Court exceeds prosecution's request

Braun was supposed to help acquire foreign private patients to reduce the deficit of the Stuttgart clinic at the time. Many clinics had previously relied on additional income from medical tourism. "The International Unit was very disorganized," the judge said. Work was done in a bumbling and chaotic manner. "It led an independent existence within the clinic without supervision and control." The former manager could conceal his actions and manipulated people deliberately. Moreover, some department employees lacked the necessary competence and experience.

Braun had been in custody for several months and had contributed to the clarification of the charges through his statements in the investigation procedure. His lawyer, Frank Theumer, announced an appeal after the verdict was pronounced. He criticized the severity of the sentence. It is completely clear that clarification work is no longer worthwhile. The defense had demanded a suspended sentence. The chamber went beyond the prosecution's request with the verdict. It had requested a total custodial sentence of three years and ten months.

Bribe for non-built hospital in Kuwait

Braun was previously the state chairman of the Baden-Württemberg Greens. He had distanced himself from the party in the past. He had no prior knowledge of the healthcare sector for the managerial position. Two intermediaries of Arab patients had already been sentenced to multi-year prison terms in connection with the corruption scandal.

According to the court, there were also bribe payments in connection with plans for a hospital in Kuwait. The judge said that neither project should have been carried out at the municipal enterprise of the city of Stuttgart. Braun was the main culprit.

Further trials are expected in the wake of the scandal. Indictments against the former clinic's managing director, the former medical directors, and the former mayor of Stuttgart have already been approved. All push the blame onto Braun, said his defender Theumer. He should have been particularly controlled.

