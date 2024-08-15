Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Corey Lewandowski returning to Trump campaign

Former President Donald Trump is expected to add staff to his campaign imminently, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, including the addition of his first 2016 campaign manager and staunch ally, Corey Lewandowski. It was not immediately clear what Lewandowski’s role would be.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
Political consultant Corey Lewandowski is interviewed by media at the Fiserv Forum as preparations...
Political consultant Corey Lewandowski is interviewed by media at the Fiserv Forum as preparations are underway for the Republican National Convention on July 14, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Corey Lewandowski returning to Trump campaign

Sources stressed the campaign team, co-managed by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, would not be replaced, but that Lewandowski would be brought on to help navigate the changed political landscape.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” Wiles and LaCivita said in a statement to CNN. “Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.”

The hiring comes after a change at the top of the Democratic ticket has brought a burst of enthusiasm and a boost in the polls for Trump’s new rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier this month, the campaign brought on another long time Trump ally, Budowich, as a senior adviser to the campaign. Budowich has been the head of the super PAC, MAGA, Inc., for the last two years.

Trump’s campaign has downplayed Harris’ significance, arguing that despite the change in the dynamics of the race, the “fundamentals” of the campaign have remain the same.

But allies of the former president have grown increasingly agitated in recent weeks, as they’ve watched Trump unleash a torrent of mean-spirited missives, race-baiting insults and conspiratorial broadsides that even they acknowledge have been unproductive. Some have privately expressed serious concern that Trump’s recent inability to stay on message has wasted an early opportunity to blunt the momentum of his new opponent.

Privately, they’ve complained about the state of the campaign – arguing that things need to change.

Ultimately, Trump is the candidate, and whether or not he is disciplined enough do what many Republicans believe is necessary to win November, namely stay on message, remains to be seen.

Lewandowski served as Trump’s campaign manager from June of 2015 until he was fired a year later, amid a series of negative stories, and replaced with Paul Manafort.

His return to Trump world comes after Make America Great Again Action severed ties with Lewandowski in 2021 following reports that a donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her. Lewandowski later made a deal with prosecutors to avoid a misdemeanor charge stemming from the alleged sexual harassment.

The addition of Corey Lewandowski to the campaign team indicates a strategic shift in tackling the changed political landscape, given his experience from prior Trump campaigns. Despite the hiring, some allies of the former president have expressed concerns about Trump's recent behavior and the need for change within the campaign.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public